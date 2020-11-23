Advertisement

Former spy and South Bend native completes parole

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A former spy who was once convicted to life with the possibility of parole has completed his parole and can now return to Israel.

Jonathan Pollard was the only American to ever receive a life sentence for spying for an ally of the U.S.

He was released from prison in 2015 after serving more than 30 years.

The case complicated U.S.-Israel relations for some three decades.

Pollard is a South Bend native and both of his parents worked for Notre Dame.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock graphic
3 injured, 1 killed in two separate US 20 vehicle crashes
Workmans Warehouse in Elkhart is celebrating its grand reopening at its new location.
Workmans Warehouse celebrates grand opening in Elkhart
MGN Image
Indiana reports 48 more COVID-19 deaths, 6,255 new cases Sunday
Dozens gathered in South Bend Sunday for a candlelight vigil honoring a Niles man whose body...
Family holds candlelight vigil for man found in St. Joseph River
Craft vendors all across Michiana were able to showcase their work at the Nappanee Home for the...
Nappanee holiday market welcomes craft vendors

Latest News

‘Tiger Talk’ web series keeps students connected during virtual schooling
‘Tiger Talk’ web series keeps students connected during virtual schooling
(WBAY photo)
Proposed amendment asks South Bend to reconsider stance on smoking
A video posted on the ELMS’ website prominently features the Mishawaka plant that used to house...
New manufacturer to reopen AM General plant in Mishawaka
Army National Guardsman Sgt. Brandon Fleming passes out turkeys at Concord Mall.
Free Thanksgiving turkey giveaways happening in Northern Indiana this week
There have been 8,543 deaths and 314,216 confirmed cases throughout the state.
Michigan reports 65 more COVID-19 deaths, 11,511* more cases Monday