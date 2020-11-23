Former spy and South Bend native completes parole

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A former spy who was once convicted to life with the possibility of parole has completed his parole and can now return to Israel.

Jonathan Pollard was the only American to ever receive a life sentence for spying for an ally of the U.S.

He was released from prison in 2015 after serving more than 30 years.

The case complicated U.S.-Israel relations for some three decades.

Pollard is a South Bend native and both of his parents worked for Notre Dame.

