Family holds candlelight vigil for man found in St. Joseph River

By Carly Miller
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dozens gathered in South Bend Sunday for a candlelight vigil honoring a Niles man whose body was found in the St. Joseph River.

16 News Now was at the vigil and spoke with family members as they remembered the life of their loved one.

“I love him, and I miss him,” Garrett Gilpin’s girlfriend and mother to his children Christa Robards said.

A sentiment held by many at the candlelight vigil for 32-year-old Garrett Gilpin whose body was found in the St. Joseph River on Wednesday.

Family and friends gathered Sunday evening near the spot where he was found to remember his life.

“We just wanted to celebrate his life because we feel like his life is important. He made an impact on everybody,” Garrett’s sister Ashley Crockett said.

While Garrett’s family says he had a bit of an ornery side, they have been overwhelmed by the stories of his compassionate side that have been shared with them.

“It’s just lovely to hear those lovely human stories about kindness that my son had because that’s how we knew him to be,” Garrett’s mother Deanne Bachtel said.

While not all of Garrett’s loved ones were able to be at Sunday’s vigil, his family says they are grateful for the outpouring of love they have received.

“It is their prayers and our faith that has kept us upright through this and kept our strength, and we’ll carry on,” Bachtel said.

And they are grateful for the person that Garrett was.

“I just want him to watch over our daughters and protect them,” Robards said.

“He went too soon, but we are thankful that we got to have him for the time that he was here,” Crockett said.

