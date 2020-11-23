Advertisement

Cubs president of baseball operations Hoyer gets 5-year deal

The 46-year-old Hoyer was promoted to president of baseball operations when Theo Epstein stepped down last week.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Jed Hoyer has a new contract to go with his new position with the Chicago Cubs. The team announced Monday it had agreed to a five-year deal with Hoyer that runs through the 2025 season. The 46-year-old Hoyer was promoted to president of baseball operations when Theo Epstein stepped down last week. Hoyer could end up overseeing a major roster overhaul in Chicago. Team chairman Tom Ricketts has spoken about his desire to avoid paying baseball’s luxury tax for big-spending clubs, and core players Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber will all become free agents after next season.

