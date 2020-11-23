COVID-19 testing could lag during the holidays

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re trying to travel for the holidays you’ll likely find yourself needing to get a COVID-19 test, but how easy is it to get a test right now and how do you schedule one?

It is possible that you could see some scheduling delays and delays in getting your results, the South Bend Clinic COVID-19 hotline says they are seeing an increase in requests to schedule a test.

“It was a little uncomfortable, it didn’t take that long, it was early on in the pandemic so the line wasn’t that bad,” Greg Wozniak says describing his test several months ago.

Now could be a different story, NBC News reports that large influx of people across the country are requesting tests before traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday.

More requests are expected when people return home. I checked out a few avenues for getting a test around St. Joseph County.

At the moment, The South Bend clinic can schedule a test out up to the end of December. Their COVID hotline says they’re seeing an increase in requests for a test. Getting a same day test is unlikely and with increased tests means the labs could take longer to report a result.

This is part of the message that plays on their COVID-19 Hotline: “Due to extremely high volume of testing processed, in some cases their maybe longer wait times for results.”

Some seeing delays even before the holidays.

“I got tested back a couple months ago, and it took about a week to get results back, and so I was quarantined at home until I got the results,” Giavanna Spalding says.

CVS can schedule in a three day window from the present date. Some CVS locations are showing a message reporting that certain sites have zero availability, meaning they’re slammed with test requests, you can’t even schedule one. First you have to answer a questionnaire about symptoms to see if you qualify. Walgreens has a similar online portal for testing.

So who qualifies for a test?

The CDC says anyone with symptoms, a person who has a close contact with a positive case, working in a high-risk environment, or going through a high-transmission zone could count. So, does that include an airport?

Dr Mark Fox with the St. Joseph County Health Department says “Yes. Even with masks. The volume of people and the duration of time waiting are associated with increased risk.”

If you will see a delay in getting a test, it really depends on when and where you go.

To have the cost of your test covered by the federal testing program you’ll need to have a qualifying reason for getting a test. I reached out to the CDC to see if traveling for the holidays qualifies but have not yet heard back. When a response is received this story will be updated.

Most places will require you present insurance if you have it, but whether or not your provider will cover it depends on your individual plan. The cost of a test depends on where you get it done and can vary greatly so be sure to call ahead if you have questions.

