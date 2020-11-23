Advertisement

Bit of Snow in the Morning

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WET STORM SYSTEM... A double-barreled storm system will move through the middle of the country over the next 3 days, spreading rain and snow over a wide area. For us, it should start as some wet snow Tuesday morning, then turn over to rain showers by afternoon. Those wet conditions will then continue into Wednesday evening. Most of the snow that falls Tuesday morning will melt quickly, but we could get up to 1″ on the grass, cars and roofs. A few slick areas are possible Tuesday morning. Mainly dry conditions are expected Thanksgiving Day through Sunday. Turning colder next week...

Tonight: Variably cloudy and cold...maybe a bit of snow by dawn. Low: 28, then rising a bit, Wind: ESE 3-6

Tuesday: Light snow early, mixing with and then turning to rain showers by afternoon. High: 41, Wind: SE 7-14

Tuesday night: Cloudy and mild with rain showers. Low: 39

Wednesday: Mild with periods of rain. High: 52

