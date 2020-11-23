Anaya Peoples is coming back strong from season-ending injury

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Anaya Peoples will be back after her season-ending injury sidelined her in January.

Peoples suffered a torn labrum and had surgery to repair it.

Even with her injury, Peoples led ACC freshmen with 8.1 rebounds a game and was shooting percentage at nearly 46%. She was second in points with 12.6 just behind teammate Sam Brunelle.

Head Coach Niele Ivey says Peoples has been a standout so far for her in practice.

“Right off the bat, I would say Anaya Peoples.” Ivey said. :I recruited her since she was in 6th, 7th grade. This year having her comeback from her shoulder injury and just seeing her development and her growth is incredible. She is playing at a very high level. She’s in better shape. She’s worked on her game. So she has been an extremely bright spot for me. I’m super excited for her and what she’s going to bring. I think she has incredible potential and I’m very excited for her to play this year.”

Peoples’ and Notre Dame’s season is set to get underway this coming Friday.

The Irish will be starting the season on the road taking on Ohio University, according to Ohio University’s website and ESPN.

Notre Dame has not officially released its nonconference schedule yet.

