Advertisement

ACLU of Indiana sues school officials over T-shirt dispute

(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana is suing officials at a northern Indiana school, alleging that they violated a Black student’s First Amendment rights by sending him home for wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the text, “I hope I don’t get killed for being Black today.”

The complaint filed Monday in U.S. District Court in South Bend names the principal and assistant principal of Manchester Jr.-Sr. High School as defendants.

The lawsuit asks the court to award the student damages and direct administrators to allow him to continue wearing the shirt at school.

The male junior is identified only as D.E. in court documents.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock graphic
3 injured, 1 killed in two separate US 20 vehicle crashes
Workmans Warehouse in Elkhart is celebrating its grand reopening at its new location.
Workmans Warehouse celebrates grand opening in Elkhart
MGN Image
Indiana reports 48 more COVID-19 deaths, 6,255 new cases Sunday
Dozens gathered in South Bend Sunday for a candlelight vigil honoring a Niles man whose body...
Family holds candlelight vigil for man found in St. Joseph River
Craft vendors all across Michiana were able to showcase their work at the Nappanee Home for the...
Nappanee holiday market welcomes craft vendors

Latest News

In his painfully honest video, 49-year-old Jammie Bosstel, a factory worker, shares his raw...
COVID-19 Reality: A skeptic’s story
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Bit of Snow in the Morning
It is possible that you could see some scheduling delays and delays in getting your results,
COVID-19 testing could lag during the holidays
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast