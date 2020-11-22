Advertisement

Workmans Warehouse celebrates grand opening in Elkhart

By Carly Miller
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Workmans Warehouse in Elkhart is celebrating its grand reopening at its new location.

With everything from prizes to discounts at the checkout, Workmans Warehouse was happy to be welcoming back its customers in a much larger space.

And while the pandemic has been difficult for many businesses, Workmans Warehouse has served a unique role for essential workers.

“There’s a lot of factories that are in Elkhart, a lot of factories that had to stay open. So when those employees need safety toes, if they need clothing, then hopefully they will think of us and come here, and we can help them,” Co-owner Catherine Smous said.

For more information about Workmans Warehouse, click here.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Bend Community School Corporation
South Bend high schools, middle schools to go virtual
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Beacon Memorial Hospital South Bend
Morgue truck for Memorial Hospital as deaths spike
Scene at Bendix and Ardmore
Pedestrian injured in car accident
Marshall County health officers give grim coronavirus update

Latest News

Notre Dame Women’s basketball is anxiously awaiting playing the first games of the Niele Ivey...
Notre Dame Women’s Basketball adjusts to practicing during a pandemic
Local woman helps launch new initiative to empower women
Local woman helps launch new initiative to empower women
Craft vendors all across Michiana were able to showcase their work at the Nappanee Home for the...
Nappanee holiday market welcomes craft vendors
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 12.2%.
Indiana reports 40 more COVID-19 deaths, 6,983 new cases Saturday