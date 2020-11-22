Workmans Warehouse celebrates grand opening in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Workmans Warehouse in Elkhart is celebrating its grand reopening at its new location.

With everything from prizes to discounts at the checkout, Workmans Warehouse was happy to be welcoming back its customers in a much larger space.

And while the pandemic has been difficult for many businesses, Workmans Warehouse has served a unique role for essential workers.

“There’s a lot of factories that are in Elkhart, a lot of factories that had to stay open. So when those employees need safety toes, if they need clothing, then hopefully they will think of us and come here, and we can help them,” Co-owner Catherine Smous said.

