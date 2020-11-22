Advertisement

Walker wins first NFL start as Panthers blank Lions 20-0

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - P.J. Walker threw for 258 yards and a touchdown in his first NFL start.

The much maligned Panthers’ defense earned its first shutout since 2015 and Carolina defeated the Detroit Lions 20-0 on Sunday to snap a five-game losing streak.

Walker, a former XFL player, was made the starter less than two hours before kickoff when Teddy Bridgewater was officially ruled out with a knee injury.

Walker did plenty well, connecting on a perfect 52-yard strike to D.J. Moore along with a well-placed 17-yard touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel.

It was the first time the Lions were shutout since 2009.

11/22/2020 4:20:52 PM (GMT -5:00)

