Rain and snow mix continues, a look ahead at thanksgiving week

Rain and snow continues to move across Michiana for the first half of Sunday. Don’t worry though, thanksgiving looks very nice, but a nice chilly fall week is ahead.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

SUNDAY: The chance for rain and snow showers continues through the early afternoon with the best chance to see some snow accumulating to an inch or two in our southern and eastern counties. Left with clouds in the afternoon and evening. Chilly. High of 39.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds begin to break but we turn cold overnight. Low of 30.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds for much of the day with a light breeze. Remaining chilly with a high in the low 40s. High of 43.

MONDAY NIGHT: Some clouds with a few stars shining bright. Turning very cold with a low in the 20s. Low of 26.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 47

Saturday’s Low: 35

Precipitation: 0.00″

Total Snowfall: 0.00″

