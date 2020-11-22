Advertisement

Notre Dame Women’s Basketball adjusts to practicing during a pandemic

By Megan Smedley
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Women’s basketball is anxiously awaiting playing the first games of the Niele Ivey era.

The team has learned to adapt to practicing in a pandemic.

They’re tested weekly and have been practicing in masks much of the time.

Ivey says that the team has learned through the football team’s experience in handling the virus.

“I have an incredible staff and I have an incredible medical team,” Ivey said. “We’re prepared for any and everything. I think you have to be in these times just to be prepared. Again, just kind of how football navigated with their stoppage of play, we’re hoping that if it does happen, we will be prepared and accept whatever comes our way. But I think you know regardless this is an uncertain time, we all understand what we’re going through. I’m very confident that if something does happen with our team that we will work together and get through it.”

Notre Dame’s season is set to get underway this coming Friday.

The Irish will be starting the season on the road taking on Ohio University, according to Ohio University’s website and ESPN.

Notre Dame has not officially released its nonconference schedule yet.

