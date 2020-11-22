Advertisement

Nappanee holiday market welcomes craft vendors

By Carly Miller
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Craft vendors all across Michiana were able to showcase their work at the Nappanee Home for the Holidays market.

Those at the market were asked to wear masks and social distance while checking out the wide range of crafts for sale.

The market’s organizer says many vendors have thanked her for still having the event, as many of their livelihoods are dependent on it.

“We were lucky enough to have filled out some safety guideline paperwork and got approval from the county health department, and they gave us the approval to go ahead and continue on. It really has been a lifesaver for some of these vendors,” organizer Andrea Nissley said.

Next year’s holiday market is scheduled to be the third weekend in November.

