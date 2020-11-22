Michigan ends 3-game skid, beats Rutgers 48-42 in 3OT

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) - Hassan Haskins dove in from less than a yard out on fourth down in the third overtime and Michigan outlasted Rutgers 48-42 on Saturday night, avoiding its worst start in 53 years.

Sophomore Cade McNamara came off the bench and threw four touchdown passes and ran for another as Michigan (2-3, 2-3 Big Ten) snapped a three-game losing streak and handed Rutgers (1-4, 1-4) its fourth straight loss.

Michigan missed the 2-point conversion after Haskins touchdown but safety Daxton Hill intercepted Noah Vedral’s desperation heave into the end zone from the 24-yard line to end the game that lasted 4 1/2 hours.

