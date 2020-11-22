Advertisement

Local woman helps launch new initiative to empower women

Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some recent Indiana University graduates launched a website to empower women across the globe. The initiative is called “Outspoken.”

Rachel Page, from Granger, is a part of this new project.

The goal is to remind women that their voices matter and that they deserve a seat at the table too.

On the website, women can read stories and learn from one another.

“We call it our digital megaphone. We want to amplify women’s voices across the United States and across the globe,” Page said.

It is a platform that also encourages women and reminds them that they are not alone.

“To remind our community members to be outspoken in whatever they are doing,” Page said.

Women can read daily articles about health, pop culture and activism.

The articles also inspire women to make a difference.

“We have a writing team that has a lot of robust capabilities...We’ve got some really incredible women on our team that have crazy experiences living all across the country. We have writers in Kansas, New York and San Francisco,” Page said.

Page and her team launched the website in October.

“We are targeting Gen Z and other Millennials. College-aged women and people who have recently graduated college like ourselves.”

They also have an Instagram page.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Bend Community School Corporation
South Bend high schools, middle schools to go virtual
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Beacon Memorial Hospital South Bend
Morgue truck for Memorial Hospital as deaths spike
Scene at Bendix and Ardmore
Pedestrian injured in car accident
Marshall County health officers give grim coronavirus update

Latest News

Workmans Warehouse in Elkhart is celebrating its grand reopening at its new location.
Workmans Warehouse celebrates grand opening in Elkhart
Notre Dame Women’s basketball is anxiously awaiting playing the first games of the Niele Ivey...
Notre Dame Women’s Basketball adjusts to practicing during a pandemic
Craft vendors all across Michiana were able to showcase their work at the Nappanee Home for the...
Nappanee holiday market welcomes craft vendors
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 12.2%.
Indiana reports 40 more COVID-19 deaths, 6,983 new cases Saturday