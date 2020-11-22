Local woman helps launch new initiative to empower women

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some recent Indiana University graduates launched a website to empower women across the globe. The initiative is called “Outspoken.”

Rachel Page, from Granger, is a part of this new project.

The goal is to remind women that their voices matter and that they deserve a seat at the table too.

On the website, women can read stories and learn from one another.

“We call it our digital megaphone. We want to amplify women’s voices across the United States and across the globe,” Page said.

It is a platform that also encourages women and reminds them that they are not alone.

“To remind our community members to be outspoken in whatever they are doing,” Page said.

Women can read daily articles about health, pop culture and activism.

The articles also inspire women to make a difference.

“We have a writing team that has a lot of robust capabilities...We’ve got some really incredible women on our team that have crazy experiences living all across the country. We have writers in Kansas, New York and San Francisco,” Page said.

Page and her team launched the website in October.

“We are targeting Gen Z and other Millennials. College-aged women and people who have recently graduated college like ourselves.”

They also have an Instagram page.

