Advertisement

Indiana reports 48 more COVID-19 deaths, 6,255 new cases Sunday

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 11.8%.
MGN Image
MGN Image(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) -Indiana health officials are reporting 6,255 more coronavirus cases and 48 more deaths on Sunday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 11.8%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 5,040 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Sunday, and there have been at least 295,357 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 13,000 customers without power per Indiana Michigan Power website.
Power outage leaves 13,000 customers without power throughout Michiana
Scene at Bendix and Ardmore
Pedestrian injured in car accident
Customers lined up outside the West End Bakery in Mishawaka so they could be first in line when...
West End Bakery fans line up to get the first taste of the reopened Mishawaka landmark
Rain/Snow showers moving into Michiana for Sunday. Temperatures in the middle 30s for the day...
Rain/Snow showers moving in for Sunday, some accumulation on grassy surfaces is possible
Beacon Memorial Hospital South Bend
Morgue truck for Memorial Hospital as deaths spike

Latest News

Workmans Warehouse in Elkhart is celebrating its grand reopening at its new location.
Workmans Warehouse celebrates grand opening in Elkhart
Notre Dame Women’s basketball is anxiously awaiting playing the first games of the Niele Ivey...
Notre Dame Women’s Basketball adjusts to practicing during a pandemic
Local woman helps launch new initiative to empower women
Local woman helps launch new initiative to empower women
Craft vendors all across Michiana were able to showcase their work at the Nappanee Home for the...
Nappanee holiday market welcomes craft vendors