AP Top 25: Alabama now unanimous No. 1; Northwestern to 11

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Alabama is now a unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll, and Northwestern has moved up to No. 11 for its best ranking in 24 years.

For the second straight week, the top eight teams in the poll held their spots.

The Crimson Tide received all 62 first-place votes after beating Kentucky 63-3, making Alabama the first unanimous No. 1 this season and the first team to do it in the regular season since 2018.

Notre Dame was No. 2, followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M.

Florida was No. 6 and No. 7 Cincinnati and No. 8 BYU also held their spots.

Northwestern moved up eight spots after beating Wisconsin 17-7 to improve to 5-0.

11/22/2020 2:04:36 PM (GMT -5:00)

