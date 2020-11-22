Advertisement

3 injured, 1 killed in two separate US 20 vehicle crashes

Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people are injured and one is dead after two separate crashes on US 20 on Friday.

On November 20th around 4:30 pm, deputies were called to US 20 and CR 200 East, rural Kankakee Township, for a crash.

61-year-old Arthur McNeeley of Mishawaka was traveling east on US 20 in the passing lane. 69-year-old Debra Birkholz of LaPorte was stopped in a passing lane facing east, and turned left to travel north on CR 200 East.

McNeeley tried to avoid Birkholz car, however the front passenger corner of Mcneeley’s truck struck the rear driver’s side of Birkholz’s car.

The truck then collided with 62-year-old Brian Klingerman’s car. Later, 53-year-old Kristina Wu’s car collided with Klingerman’s vehicle.

Klingerman, his two passengers and McNeeley were injured and transported to the hospital.

Klingerman later died from his injuries.

While deputies were investigating this crash, another crash on US 20 and CR 300 East occured.

19-year-old Hailey De Valle failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with Minh Nguyen’s vehicle.

US 20 was closed in both directions for 2.5 hours for the crash investigations and for the removal of the involved vehicles.

