West End Bakery fans line up to get the first taste of the reopened Mishawaka landmark

Customers lined up outside the West End Bakery in Mishawaka so they could be first in line when they reopened their doors.(Jack Springgate)
By Jack Springgate
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Customers lined up outside the West End Bakery in Mishawaka so they could be first in line when they reopened their doors.

The Mishawaka landmark finally reopened under new ownership after briefly closing in late June.

All the recipes and flavors folks remember from the previous owners will remain the same. There are even some hold-overs on the staff.

There are a few changes that serve as welcomed updates for today’s day-in-age.

Instead of being cash only, they now accept cards.

They also did some renovations on the inside to give the lobby a fresh look.

“Excited is an understatement. I’m excited to get this tradition back up and running for the people of Mishawaka and Northern Indiana, but I’m also excited for my parents. It’s been a dream come true for them to operate their own business, and our family is just so ecstatic to be bringing back this tradition for the people of Mishawaka,” said West End Bakery marketing manager Alex Price.

They’ll be open Sunday, Nov. 22nd from 7:00 A.M.- 1:00 P.M.

They’ll be following Covid-19 precautions set out by the St. Joseph County Health Department so don’t forget your mask.

