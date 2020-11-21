Rain/Snow showers moving in for Sunday, some accumulation on grassy surfaces is possible

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Clouding up throughout Saturday ahead of our next storm system. This one will bring Michiana a mix or rain and snow Sunday. Overnight, cloudy and turning cooler as we watch some precipitation move in late from the west. By the early morning hours some of those rain snow showers will move into Western portions of Michiana. Rain and snow showers will be persistent throughout Michiana through the first half of Sunday.

Rain will mix with snow keeping accumulations down or confined to mainly grassy surfaces. I could see 1-2 inches potentially in our South and Eastern counties. The storm will be messy at times, and with temperatures in the middle 30s just take it slow on the roadways because there could be some slick spots. The storm pulls out by the early afternoon and we are left with some cloud cover for the rest of Sunday.

Heading into the work week. Dry with temperatures in the lower 40s as we watch another chance for some rain/snow showers Tuesday afternoon and evening. This will come with what looks like a surge of some warmer air, taking temperatures up to near 50 by Wednesday creating just rain showers through the middle of the week. Thanksgiving looks dry and some sunshine with temps in the upper 40s. After the holiday things again stay chilly with more chances for some showers and even some snow showers heading into December.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and turning cooler. Rain/Snow mix arrives very early Sunday morning from southwest to northeast. Low of 32.

SUNDAY: Rain/Snow mix begins early in the morning. The chance for rain and snow showers continues through the early afternoon with the best chance to see some snow accumulating to an inch or two in our southern and eastern counties. Left with clouds in the afternoon and evening. Chilly. High of 39.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds begin to break but we turn cold overnight. Low of 26.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds for much of the day with a light breeze. Remaining chilly with a high in the low 40s. High of 43.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 47

Saturday’s Low: 35

Precipitation: 0.00″

Total Snowfall: 0.00″

