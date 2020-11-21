Notre Dame will limit fan capacity for final home game of 2020

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There is no Notre Dame football this weekend but there is some news surrounding the Irish.

In an email sent out to the university, athletic director Jack Swarbrick announced the only fans who will be allowed to attend the final home game against Syracuse on December 5th are faculty and staff and their immediate families, as well as the players’ families.

Faculty and staff can receive up to six tickets. No students will be allowed since class will no longer be in session.

Tickets will not be sold to the general public.

The most fans the Irish had at a single game this season was 11,011 against Clemson on November 7th.

The least amount of fans to watch the Irish play at Rock’s House was 9,221. That was for the 1933 season opener with Kansas that ended in a 0-0 tie.

Notre Dame has won 23 straight games at home.

