Advertisement

Notre Dame will limit fan capacity for final home game of 2020

Tickets will not be sold to the general public.
Tickets will not be sold to the general public.
Tickets will not be sold to the general public.(Notre Dame Athletics)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There is no Notre Dame football this weekend but there is some news surrounding the Irish.

In an email sent out to the university, athletic director Jack Swarbrick announced the only fans who will be allowed to attend the final home game against Syracuse on December 5th are faculty and staff and their immediate families, as well as the players’ families.

Faculty and staff can receive up to six tickets. No students will be allowed since class will no longer be in session.

Tickets will not be sold to the general public.

The most fans the Irish had at a single game this season was 11,011 against Clemson on November 7th.

The least amount of fans to watch the Irish play at Rock’s House was 9,221. That was for the 1933 season opener with Kansas that ended in a 0-0 tie.

Notre Dame has won 23 straight games at home.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garrett Gilpin, 32
Body pulled from St. Joseph River is missing Niles man, family says
According to the ISDH, young people under age of 29 are responsible for more than one third of...
Elkhart County issues new face mask order
Marshall County health officers give grim coronavirus update
Garrett Gilpin, 32
Body found in river officially identified as missing Niles man
Schools and coronavirus.
Update on Indiana schools going virtual

Latest News

The hometown kid will play just down the road from Riley, and he’ll wear the blue and gold for...
Riley basketball star Blake Wesley signs with Notre Dame
It’s the biggest win in a generation and it’s a victory they won’t be forgetting any time soon.
NBCSN to replay Notre Dame - Clemson double overtime classic on Saturday night
Maryland-Michigan State canceled after Terps’ virus outbreak
Lou Holtz tests positive for coronavirus