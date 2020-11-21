Advertisement

No. 3 Ohio State beats back comeback bid by No. 9 Indiana

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Master Teague rushed for a career-high 169 yards and two touchdowns and No. 3 Ohio State held off a comeback by No. 9 Indiana to win 42-35.

Directed by quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the Hoosiers (4-1) rallied from a four-touchdown deficit in the second half and made it a one-score game with 10:26 left, but their last two drives stalled.

Penix was 27 for 51 for a career-high 491 yards and five touchdowns for Indiana.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields wasn’t as efficient as usual.

He was 18 for 30 for 300 yards and two touchdowns.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

11/21/2020 4:41:29 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

South Bend Community School Corporation
South Bend high schools, middle schools to go virtual
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Beacon Memorial Hospital South Bend
Morgue truck for Memorial Hospital as deaths spike
Beacon in process of getting refrigerated truck to ease pressure on morgues
Marshall County health officers give grim coronavirus update

Latest News

Mishawaka Marian fell to Bishop Chatard 18-13 in the Class 3A Semi-state rematch on Friday night.
Mishawaka Marian falls in semi-state to Bishop Chatard
Late INT helps Minnesota hang on for 34-31 win over Purdue
Tickets will not be sold to the general public.
Notre Dame will limit fan capacity for final home game of 2020
The hometown kid will play just down the road from Riley, and he’ll wear the blue and gold for...
Riley basketball star Blake Wesley signs with Notre Dame