No. 3 Ohio State beats back comeback bid by No. 9 Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Master Teague rushed for a career-high 169 yards and two touchdowns and No. 3 Ohio State held off a comeback by No. 9 Indiana to win 42-35.

Directed by quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the Hoosiers (4-1) rallied from a four-touchdown deficit in the second half and made it a one-score game with 10:26 left, but their last two drives stalled.

Penix was 27 for 51 for a career-high 491 yards and five touchdowns for Indiana.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields wasn’t as efficient as usual.

He was 18 for 30 for 300 yards and two touchdowns.

11/21/2020 4:41:29 PM (GMT -5:00)