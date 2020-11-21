Mishawaka Marian falls in semi-state to Bishop Chatard

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka Marian fell to Bishop Chatard 18-13 in the Class 3A Semi-state rematch on Friday night.

Chatard got on the board early with a 71-yard rushing touchdown from Trojans quarterback Carter St. John.

Marian got their first points of the game in the second quarter when Maddix Bogunia hit Greg Atkinson for the touchdown.

Chatard led 12-7 at the half.

In the fourth quarter, Chatard extended their lead with a Tommy Hannon touchdown to make it 18-7 Trojans.

The Knights answered right away as Bogunia found the endzone to make its 18-13 Trojans.

Marian got the ball back with less than two minutes to go and marched down the field. But it would all come to an end when Bogunia was picked off by Matthew Selmer to seal the deal.

Marian loses in heartbreaking fashion in semi-state 18-13.

Marian finishes the season 11-1 and are 31-8 in Michael Davidson’s three seasons as head coach.

The Knights have not reached the state championship since 1976.

