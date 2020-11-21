Advertisement

Late INT helps Minnesota hang on for 34-31 win over Purdue

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Josh Aune’s interception with 44 seconds left at the 13-yard line after a disputed penalty on Purdue preserved a 34-31 victory for Minnesota.

Jack Plummer passed for 367 yards and three scores in his first start of the season for Purdue, which took over with 2:01 left at its 39.

The Boilermakers moved in position for what they believed was a 19-yard touchdown catch by tight end Payne Durham in the final minute.

Durham was flagged for offensive pass interference, angering the Purdue sideline after replays revealed scant evidence of a foul.

Aune picked Plummer off on the next play.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

11/20/2020 11:29:09 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

South Bend Community School Corporation
South Bend high schools, middle schools to go virtual
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Beacon in process of getting refrigerated truck to ease pressure on morgues
South Bend police investigate Friday shooting
Marshall County health officers give grim coronavirus update

Latest News

Mishawaka Marian fell to Bishop Chatard 18-13 in the Class 3A Semi-state rematch on Friday night.
Mishawaka Marian falls in semi-state to Bishop Chatard
Tickets will not be sold to the general public.
Notre Dame will limit fan capacity for final home game of 2020
The hometown kid will play just down the road from Riley, and he’ll wear the blue and gold for...
Riley basketball star Blake Wesley signs with Notre Dame
Riley basketball star Blake Wesley signs with Notre Dame
Riley basketball star Blake Wesley signs with Notre Dame