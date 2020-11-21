Late INT helps Minnesota hang on for 34-31 win over Purdue

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Josh Aune’s interception with 44 seconds left at the 13-yard line after a disputed penalty on Purdue preserved a 34-31 victory for Minnesota.

Jack Plummer passed for 367 yards and three scores in his first start of the season for Purdue, which took over with 2:01 left at its 39.

The Boilermakers moved in position for what they believed was a 19-yard touchdown catch by tight end Payne Durham in the final minute.

Durham was flagged for offensive pass interference, angering the Purdue sideline after replays revealed scant evidence of a foul.

Aune picked Plummer off on the next play.

11/20/2020 11:29:09 PM (GMT -5:00)