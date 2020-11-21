Advertisement

Indiana reports 40 more COVID-19 deaths, 6,983 new cases Saturday

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 12.2%.
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 6,983 more coronavirus cases and 40 more deaths on Saturday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 12.2%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 4,992 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Saturday, and there have been at least 289,183 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Friday: 63 more coronavirus deaths and 6,912 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 59 more coronavirus deaths and 7,420 more cases were reported.

Wednesday: 60 more coronavirus deaths and 6,143 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 84 more coronavirus deaths and 5,541 more cases were reported.

Monday: 26 more coronavirus deaths and 5,218 more cases were reported.

Sunday: 22 more coronavirus deaths and 6,844 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 25 more coronavirus deaths and 8,451 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 15,868 (+339) cases and 251 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 16,074 (+379) cases and 209 (+5) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 4,301 (+105) cases and 90 (+2) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 4,250 (+161) cases and 39 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 2,796 (+38) cases and 41 (+2) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,338 (+27) cases and 27 (+2) deaths.

Starke County has had 866 (+18) cases and 20 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 775 (+13) cases and 17 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 359 (+8) cases and 10 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

