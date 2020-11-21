Advertisement

2nd Chance: Dippy and Nala

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting two cats from the Humane Society of Elkhart County.

Meet Dippy and Nala! They are bonded siblings. Both are 2 years old, and will need a home together.

They can often be seen standing next to each other watching the world through a window!

Dippy is a boy, and has less black markings on his face, and his sister, Nala, has black fur all over her face.

Dippy is much more outgoing and playful. Nala is more reserved and timid.

If you want to adopt Dippy and Nala or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of Elkhart County at (574) 848-4225.

You can also like them on Facebook.

