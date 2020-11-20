West End Bakery poised to reopen Saturday

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka’s iconic West End Bakery opened in 1928 and is now is poised to reopen tomorrow.

The grand reopening will take place Saturday morning at 7 a.m.

Mishawaka’s mayor tweeted about it and the announcement on Facebook has already had 766 shares.

There was a long line of customers when the iconic bakery closed in late June.

There will likely be a long line when it reopens.

“They want to know where they can start camping out tonight to get in line,” said bakery general manager David price. “I told somebody I feel like I have the cure for cancer. People will walk by and they’re just like, oh my God thank you, we’re so grateful that you guys are opening back up and it was like wow, so the pressure’s on definitely.”

The new West End Bakery has protective plexiglass panels in the store area, where only four customers at a time can fit in with COVID guidelines.

The new bakery will accept electronic payment whereas the original only took cash.

The closure was an unavoidable five month footnote for a business that had been continuously baking for nearly a century.

“Pretty much redone everything with the new codes. We’ve had to bring it up to code. It’s been grandfathered in for almost 100 years so every stone has been turned and cleaned and polished,” Price explained.

“We’ve replaced the floors, we got new walls, we got a new heating and cooling system, new equipment, and more new equipment coming,” said West End co-owner Mike Wojtysiak.

What hasn’t changed is the recipes, some of the workers, and the commitment to quality.

“What really makes this place so special and what I have found out, you just don’t realize the quality and consistency in their product. There’s no such thing as a day old donut here. Anything that’s not sold is given away to charity,” said Wojtysiak.

“We’re keeping all their traditional recipes the way they were. I’ve got Greg and Wes coming back to train me and the girls that used to work here are staying,” said David Price.

The bakery will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday to accommodate the church crowd.

The bakery is not taking orders for Thanksgiving but will be open for business on Wednesday of next week.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.