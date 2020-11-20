Advertisement

Trial delayed in court fight over South Bend police tapes due to COVID-19

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The trial in the eight-year court fight over the South Bend police tapes is being postponed due to COVID.

The trial, which was set to begin on Dec. 10, has now been rescheduled for May 6 of next year.

Officials are disappointed, but they say it’s being done for safety reasons.

Due to the high attention this case has received, officials believe more than 100 people could be called as potential jurors.

So, they say there’s no practical way to keep everyone safe at this time.

