Advertisement

Touch of Winter Coming

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TOUCH OF WINTER AT TIMES... I don’t see any big storms at the moment, but several chances to get some rain or snow. Any one of these storms can track just right to give us accumulating snow, but each of them could also just give us rain. So we’ll be tracking each system as it comes east. I will say that the computer models have been adjusting temperatures downward a lot over the past few days, especially as we head into December. I’ll post my 16 day outlook here on my Facebook page later this evening...

Tonight: Evening showers in some areas south of US-30. Otherwise variably cloudy and turning colder. Low: 35, Wind: N 6-12

Saturday: Much chillier with clouds and some sunshine. High: 44, Wind: N 6-12

Saturday night: Becoming cloudy...chance of snow or rain after midnight. Low: 32

Sunday: Cloudy. Good chance of morning snow or rain, especially south. High: 39

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garrett Gilpin, 32
Body pulled from St. Joseph River is missing Niles man, family says
According to the ISDH, young people under age of 29 are responsible for more than one third of...
Elkhart County issues new face mask order
Marshall County health officers give grim coronavirus update
Garrett Gilpin, 32
Body found in river officially identified as missing Niles man
Schools and coronavirus.
Update on Indiana schools going virtual

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Early rain/snow will be on the radar Sunday.
Falling temperatures Friday with a wintry mix into the weekend
Chilly evening for Friday night football
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 11-20-2020 First alert weather
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Rain, Maybe Snow, by Sunday...