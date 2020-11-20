Touch of Winter Coming

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TOUCH OF WINTER AT TIMES... I don’t see any big storms at the moment, but several chances to get some rain or snow. Any one of these storms can track just right to give us accumulating snow, but each of them could also just give us rain. So we’ll be tracking each system as it comes east. I will say that the computer models have been adjusting temperatures downward a lot over the past few days, especially as we head into December. I’ll post my 16 day outlook here on my Facebook page later this evening...

Tonight: Evening showers in some areas south of US-30. Otherwise variably cloudy and turning colder. Low: 35, Wind: N 6-12

Saturday: Much chillier with clouds and some sunshine. High: 44, Wind: N 6-12

Saturday night: Becoming cloudy...chance of snow or rain after midnight. Low: 32

Sunday: Cloudy. Good chance of morning snow or rain, especially south. High: 39

