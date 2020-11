St. Joseph County Parks taking reservations for inner tubing parties

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Parks is now accepting reservations for private inner tubing parties for January, February and March at Ferrettie/Baugo Creek County Park and St. Patrick’s County Park.

You can reserve either park for $175 for up to 50 people for two hours.

Inner tubing parties include a warming room, innertubes, a fire, plus tables and chairs.

Call 574-654-3155 to make a reservation.

