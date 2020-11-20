Advertisement

St. Joseph County officials fear surge in cases after Thanksgiving

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County health officials held a briefing Friday, providing an update on the coronavirus pandemic here at home.

There are 4,084 COVID-19 cases and two thirds of those cases are in people under the age of 50. Local health officials worry the county will move into the red zone after Thanksgiving.

Deputy Health Officer, Dr. Mark Fox, broke down the increase in the risk of getting the virus that occurs when people congregate together.

In groups of 10 people, the risk of catching the virus increases by 41 percent. In gatherings of 25 people, your risk increases by 75 percent.

In groups of 50 or more people, your chance of getting coronavirus increases by over 90 percent. Health officials are asking people to be cautious when celebrating next week.

We did hear some good news amid today’s briefing-- the spike in long term care facilities has decreased dramatically.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garrett Gilpin, 32
Body pulled from St. Joseph River is missing Niles man, family says
According to the ISDH, young people under age of 29 are responsible for more than one third of...
Elkhart County issues new face mask order
Marshall County health officers give grim coronavirus update
Garrett Gilpin, 32
Body found in river officially identified as missing Niles man
Schools and coronavirus.
Update on Indiana schools going virtual

Latest News

Jersey Mike’s holding fundraiser with Feeding America
Marshall County issues face mask ordinance
There have been 8,377 deaths and 295,177 confirmed cases throughout the state.
Michigan reports 53 more COVID-19 deaths, 9,779 more cases Friday
Judge won’t upset ban on Michigan indoor dining during virus spike