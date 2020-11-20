St. Joseph County officials fear surge in cases after Thanksgiving

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County health officials held a briefing Friday, providing an update on the coronavirus pandemic here at home.

There are 4,084 COVID-19 cases and two thirds of those cases are in people under the age of 50. Local health officials worry the county will move into the red zone after Thanksgiving.

Deputy Health Officer, Dr. Mark Fox, broke down the increase in the risk of getting the virus that occurs when people congregate together.

In groups of 10 people, the risk of catching the virus increases by 41 percent. In gatherings of 25 people, your risk increases by 75 percent.

In groups of 50 or more people, your chance of getting coronavirus increases by over 90 percent. Health officials are asking people to be cautious when celebrating next week.

We did hear some good news amid today’s briefing-- the spike in long term care facilities has decreased dramatically.

