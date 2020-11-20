Advertisement

South Bend police investigate Friday shooting

(KKTV)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend police are investigating a shooting Friday morning.

It happened just after 10 a.m. in the 2500 block of Flint Court. That address appears to be within an apartment complex off Portage, just south of Cleveland Road.

One person was shot and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP/800-342-STOP or the SBPD Investigative Bureau at 574-235-9263.

