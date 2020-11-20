Riley basketball star Blake Wesley signs with Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Friday was a day of excitement and anticipation as Riley High School basketball star Blake Wesley made his decision on where he will play college basketball.

Wesley had his options narrowed down to six schools - Purdue, Creighton, Maryland, Xavier, Kansas State and Notre Dame. Wesley decided to keep with talents in South Bend and play for the Fighting Irish.

“It feels good,” Wesley said. “I feel great. Hometown hero.”

The hometown kid will play just down the road from Riley, and he’ll wear the blue and gold for Mike Brey.

“I just feel great,” Wesley said. “The athletics and academics were good. That’s the school I chose because of athletics and academics.”

Wesley has gone to Notre Dame games, and camps, for all of his life. After watching the Irish play in person last season during recruiting visits, Wesley knew he could be a difference maker for the Irish.

“To me, Notre Dame didn’t have a player like me,” Wesley said. “I am coming in playing defense, playing offense, helping my teammates get open and just helping the team.”

What’s going to help his parents Leslie and Derrick is the fact he’s just a 10 minute drive away from home. However, Mom and Dad say they want Blake to be on his own as he starts his next chapter.

“We will treat you as if you are going to be 200 miles away,” Leslie said. “Once we drop you off that’s your campus, that’s your life and that’s your family.”

But that doesn’t mean his parents won’t be watching his games at Purcell Pavilion.

“We’re empty nesters,” Derrick said. “The good thing is he is the last one and we’re probably going to travel. We’ve already got what, Maui? Next year 2021, Maui is the first game.”

Just like his parents, Wesley has his eyes set on the next step of his life, and he’s got some goals he wants to accomplish at Notre Dame.

“When I go to Notre Dame, I am going to get stronger because colleges make you get stronger,” Blake said. “[I would like to win the] ACC freshman of the year and take my team down the road to March Madness to see if we can get a championship.”

Derrick says if anyone knows a good cook in town that will help Blake gain 15 pounds before college to give him a call.

Wesley will now team up with longtime friend and St. Joe senior JR Konieczny, who signed with Notre Dame last week.

Wesley will also become the first South Bend Community Schools player to play Notre Dame men’s basketball since LaSalle alum Michael Smith in 1985.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.