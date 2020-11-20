Notre Dame legend Paul Hornung laid to rest

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame legend Paul Hornung is laid to rest.

Hornung has passed away last Friday after a long battle with dementia.

He is one of seven Heisman winners to ever don the blue and gold.

He won the Heisman in 1956, and he’s still the only player to ever win the prestigious award while finishing with a losing record.

The golden boy went to play for the Green Bay Packers for nine seasons.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1986.

Hornung was 84 years old.

