NBCSN to replay Notre Dame - Clemson double overtime classic on Saturday night

It’s the biggest win in a generation and it’s a victory they won’t be forgetting any time soon.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There is no Notre Dame football game this weekend. The Irish are on a bye before they play North Carolina on Black Friday.

However, Irish fans can still watch the blue and gold on Saturday night.

NBC Sports Network will replay the double overtime classic between No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 1 Clemson. The Irish took down mighty Clemson 47-40 at Notre Dame Stadium.

The Top 5 clash was the second most watched Notre Dame football game on NBC ever, with an average total audience delivery of 10.17 million viewers. It only trails The Game of the Century between the Irish and the No. 1 Florida State Seminoles in 1993, which had a total audience delivery of 22.02 million viewers.

The showdown that took place on November 7th is also the most watched college football game of the 2020 season so far.

NBC Sports Network is re-airing the game Saturday night at 7 PM. Spoiler alert, Irish fans might like how this one ends.

