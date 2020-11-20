Advertisement

Michigan reports 53 more COVID-19 deaths, 9,779 more cases Friday

There have been 8,377 deaths and 295,177 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been 8,377 deaths and 295,177 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 9,779 more coronavirus cases and 53 more deaths on Friday.

There have been 8,377 deaths and 295,177 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Thursday: 134 more coronavirus deaths and 7,592 more cases were reported.

Wednesday: 62 more coronavirus deaths and 5,772 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 79* more coronavirus deaths and 7,458 more cases were reported. *The deaths announced today include 24 identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 55 more coronavirus deaths and 12,763* more cases were reported. (*Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, November 14th.  Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~6381 per day.)

Berrien County has had 99 (+3) deaths and 5,405 (+88) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 28 (+0) deaths and 1,865 (+60) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 30 (+0) deaths and 2,228 (+44) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garrett Gilpin, 32
Body pulled from St. Joseph River is missing Niles man, family says
According to the ISDH, young people under age of 29 are responsible for more than one third of...
Elkhart County issues new face mask order
Marshall County health officers give grim coronavirus update
Garrett Gilpin, 32
Body found in river officially identified as missing Niles man
Schools and coronavirus.
Update on Indiana schools going virtual

Latest News

Marshall County issues face mask ordinance
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, EMT Giselle Dorgalli, third from right, performs...
Daily COVID-19 deaths in US reach highest level since May
What does emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine mean?
What does emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine mean?
Pfizer expected to file for emergency use authorization today, putting the US a step closer to...
COVID vaccine takes step closer as deaths rise