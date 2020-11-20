Advertisement

Medical Moment: New treatment for lung cancer

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - More people in the U.S. die from lung cancer than any other cancer.

Now, research shows a newly approved immunotherapy drug can make a difference.

Lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the U.S., accounting for about 25 percent of all cancer deaths.

But now, as Martie Salt reports, a newly FDA approved drug is proven to greatly improve their odds.

Patients receive the drug every three weeks as an IV infusion.

In May, the FDA approved it for the treatment of non-small cell lung carcinoma.

