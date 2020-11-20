Advertisement

Judge won’t upset ban on Michigan indoor dining during virus spike

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - A judge has declined to stop a three-week ban on indoor dining in Michigan, the latest coronavirus restriction imposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration.

Federal Judge Paul Maloney says a restraining order isn’t appropriate, especially when the state hasn’t had a chance to respond to the lawsuit.

The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association sued to try to stop the indoor dining ban that began Wednesday.

The group said restaurants can take further steps to minimize the coronavirus without cutting off customers.

