Joshua Short’s Sweet Potato Recipe

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Six sweet potatoes

Half a cup of butter

2 cups of sugar (white)

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

1 teaspoon of nutmeg

1 tablespoon of vanilla extract (stir the vanilla in just before serving)

1 pinch of salt

Cut sweet potatoes into slices. Melt the butter in a large skillet and then add sweet potatoes.

Mix all ingredients in skillet and cover with sugar last.

Cover skillet with top and then reduce heat to low.

