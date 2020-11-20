Joshua Short’s Sweet Potato Recipe

Six sweet potatoes

Half a cup of butter

2 cups of sugar (white)

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

1 teaspoon of nutmeg

1 tablespoon of vanilla extract (stir the vanilla in just before serving)

1 pinch of salt

Cut sweet potatoes into slices. Melt the butter in a large skillet and then add sweet potatoes.

Mix all ingredients in skillet and cover with sugar last.

Cover skillet with top and then reduce heat to low.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.