Jersey Mike’s holding fundraiser with Feeding America
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Food banks across the country are addressing an increased need for assistance as a result of the pandemic.
With that, Feeding America is teaming up with Jersey Mike’s for a special fundraising event this weekend.
On Saturday and Sunday, Jersey Mike’s will donate 20 percent of sales to Feeding America.
You can place takeout orders in-store or with Jersey Mike’s website.
Delivery is also available through the app.
