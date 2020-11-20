Jersey Mike’s holding fundraiser with Feeding America

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Food banks across the country are addressing an increased need for assistance as a result of the pandemic.

With that, Feeding America is teaming up with Jersey Mike’s for a special fundraising event this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, Jersey Mike’s will donate 20 percent of sales to Feeding America.

You can place takeout orders in-store or with Jersey Mike’s website.

Delivery is also available through the app.

