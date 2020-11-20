Advertisement

Indiana reports 63 more COVID-19 deaths, 6,912 new cases Friday

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 12.1%.
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 6,912 more coronavirus cases and 63 more deaths on Friday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 12.1%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 4,952 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 282,311 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday: 59 more coronavirus deaths and 7,420 more cases were reported.

Wednesday: 60 more coronavirus deaths and 6,143 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 84 more coronavirus deaths and 5,541 more cases were reported.

Monday: 26 more coronavirus deaths and 5,218 more cases were reported.

Sunday: 22 more coronavirus deaths and 6,844 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 25 more coronavirus deaths and 8,451 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 15,539 (+304) cases and 251 (+27) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 15,714 (+291) cases and 204 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 4,194 (+114) cases and 88 (+2) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 4,091 (+135) cases and 39 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 2,760 (+64) cases and 39 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,311 (+20) cases and 25 (+1) deaths.

Starke County has had 850 (+26) cases and 20 (+1) deaths.

Fulton County has had 762 (+20) cases and 17 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 351 (+8) cases and 10 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

