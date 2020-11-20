Gov. Holcomb appoints Notre Dame Public Affairs director to new cabinet position

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -There’s going to be a new face in the state capitol as the first-ever Indiana Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Officer, and she’s from South Bend.

16 News Now learned what Karrah Herring will bring to the new role on Governor Eric Holcomb’s cabinet.

Herring oversaw several initiatives to address equity, diversity, and inclusion since she started working at Notre Dame in 2011. Now she’s taking those ideas to the state capitol.

From 2014 through 2018 she served on Notre Dame’s Human Resource’s Senior Leadership Team as director of the Office of Institutional Equity and Title IX coordinator.

Right now she’s the director of public affairs for the university.

In a news release from the Governor’s office, Herring said, “This is an incredible opportunity to drive cultural change across state government workplaces and essential state services by increasing equity and inclusion.”

She’ll join another cabinet member from South Bend when she heads to Indy.

“It’s pretty great to have someone from South Bend--from my hometown in the cabinet as well, as a familiar face to work with. I knew Karrah from when she was in the role at Notre Dame. We worked on diversity and inclusion issues,” said Indiana Department of Homeland Security Executive Director Steve Cox.

Governor Holcomb commented on Herring’s leadership on campus saying, “Karrah will guide every state agency with her impressive experience at one of our state’s world-renowned universities.”

The 38-year-old mother is currently resting up after welcoming a new child to her family.

The Notre Dame Public Affairs vice president Tim Sexton told 16 News Now about the impact she had on their staff saying, “Karrah has been a valuable member of Public Affairs and the University team. We are excited to see her take her talents and abilities to the Statehouse.”

Herring will officially start the new role on Feb. 1st, 2021.

