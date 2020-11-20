Advertisement

Falling temperatures Friday with a wintry mix into the weekend

Tracking potential snowfall Sunday morning
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TODAY:

Another pleasant day, at least to start! Wake up temperatures in the 50s with a strong breeze. Winds remain intense for most of the afternoon, shifting to the north, and cutting off our source of heat. Temperatures drop drastically through the second half of the day behind a passing cold front.

TONIGHT:

Increasing cloud cover. Lows drop into the middle 30s. Back to reality.

THIS WEEKEND:

We’re mainly dry Saturday until late showers arrive around dinnertime. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday brings a rain-snow mix to the area with highs barely reaching the low 40s

