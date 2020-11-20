Downtown St. Joseph hosts annual Luminary

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - You can enjoy some holiday cheer and help support local businesses in St. Joseph, Michigan.

The annual Luminary event will take place Friday night from 5-8 p.m.

Things will look different this year and there will not be any luminaries lining the streets due to COVID-19. But visitors can still enjoy winter lights, holiday music and shopping.

Businesses in downtown will offer special deals and thanking the community for the support during this difficult year.

“We have people that come from all over just to see the lake in the winter,” said May Schultz-Reed, secretary of Chartreuse. “They come to all of our nice little shops, they’re glad we don’t close down for the winter. They just can’t believe how many cool little places there are to walk through and to look.”

The holiday music will play downtown daily, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. through Christmas.

