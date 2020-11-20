Career and Success Academy distributes hundreds of Thanksgiving meals

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Career and Success Academy gave away over 400 free Thanksgiving dinners to students’ families Thursday.

Educators at Career and Success Academy always have one goal in mind: To make sure their students are thriving in all aspects of life.

“We just want to help our families not just through the challenges of school, but those challenges extend way beyond school; and so this is one of those types of things that a lot of people don’t think about that is a challenge for families. We want to make sure we do our part to provide whatever support we can,” said Superintendent of Career and Success Academy Alex Hammel.

“We felt like there’s a lot of need right now with the pandemic going on. We felt like this was an easy way for us to serve our community,” said Principal of Career Academy Jeremy Lugbill.

Most of the meals were funded by Career and Success Academy.

Families had to pre-order the meals.

They received a frozen turkey and all the fixings.

There was also a handout with different recipes families can try.

“Seeing our parents, seeing the smiles on their faces and connecting with them has been really neat to be a part of,” Lugbill said.

Just another example of educators going beyond the call of duty for their students.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.