Berrien County confirming 158 COVID-19 cases a day

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County is seeing a lot of growth in confirmed coronavirus cases.

Right now, the county is confirming 158 cases per day and they’re on pace to see that number go to 200 cases confirmed daily after Thanksgiving.

A big part of this increase is due to temperatures dropping and more people heading inside. Health officials say 1 in 30 people in Berrien County will be diagnosed with COVID-19, and 1 in 9 of those individuals will be sick enough to be in the hospital.

With less hospital beds available and resources starting to be limited, it’s especially important to follow guidelines to limit the spread of the virus.

Health officials say this isn’t the time to earn a badge of honor for going into work sick. Stay home and get tested if you’re experiencing any symptoms, including those that you typically get this time of the year with allergies or your common cold.

