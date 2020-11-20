Advertisement

Beacon in process of getting refrigerated truck to ease pressure on morgues

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ind. (WNDU) - Beacon Health System is in the process of getting a refrigerated truck to store bodies for an expected increase in deaths from COVID-19.

According to Dr. Michelle Bache, the VP of Medical Affairs at Elkhart General Hospital, the morgues cannot handle the increased number of bodies.

She also tells 16 News Now that this is not the first health care system that’s in the process of getting one, and they expected this to happen.

Beacon is the parent company of South Bend Memorial, Elkhart General and Community Hospital of Bremen.

