Wrigley Field named a national historic landmark

Wrigley Field is now officially a national historic landmark. The decision was made by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

“The historical significance of Wrigley Field is interwoven into our nation’s story and a key part of what has become America’s beloved pastime for over a century,” U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt said. “It is with great enthusiasm that I designate this iconic national treasure, the site of many legendary events, innovations and traditions in baseball history, as a National Historic Landmark.”

The landmark designation is given to buildings and structures that are deemed to be “nationally significant in American history and culture.”

The iconic ball park was built in 1914, and underwent a makeover that started at the end of the season in 2014.

“Wrigley Field is a special place in the hearts of generations of fans,” Cubs executive chairman Tom Ricketts said. “That’s why, from our first day as owners, we committed to preserving Wrigley, which will now take its well-earned place in the lineup of American history and culture as a national treasure.”

The next time baseball fans attend a baseball game at Wrigley Field, they can say they visited a national landmark.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.