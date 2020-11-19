Advertisement

Windy Thursday with temperatures well above average

A Wind Advisory goes into effect from 10am-5pm
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT 10AM-5PM THURSDAY

  • Southwest winds of 20-30 mph today, gusting to 45-50 mph
  • Burning is not recommended due to elevated fire danger today
  • Power outages possible

TODAY:

Winds picking up in intensity from 10-20mph this morning to 20-30mph this afternoon. Some early cloud cover clearing out, leaving us sunny and dry into your Thursday afternoon. High temperatures in the low 60s. Pleasant, but windy!

TONIGHT:

Winds are still relatively strong overnight. Lows remain mild in the upper 40s. Clear skies, dry conditions.

TOMORROW:

Another warm day, to start. Highs reach the low 60s by midday with winds gradually shifting from the south to the north. Once a cool breeze kicks in, we start to lose some of the day’s heat. Evening temperatures drop into the low 50s.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garrett Gilpin, 32
Body pulled from St. Joseph River is missing Niles man, family says
Nijinsky Dix
Notre Dame employee charged with murder
St. Joseph County businesses respond to county mask mandate, face fines for defying
Penn High School, 3 P-H-M middle schools returning to 100% virtual learning
Coronavirus cases continue to surge at an alarming rate and front-line workers are overwhelmed...
A grim look inside hospitals as coronavirus cases surge

Latest News

Crash at U.S. 12 & Mason in Union, MI
One killed in crash in Cass County, Michigan
Southwest winds of 20-30 mph today, gusting to 45-50 mph
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 11-19-2020 First Alert Weather
According to the ISDH, young people under age of 29 are responsible for more than one third of...
Elkhart County issues new face mask order
Health department offers ways to stay safe during the pandemic
Health department offers ways to stay safe during the pandemic