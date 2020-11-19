Windy Thursday with temperatures well above average

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT 10AM-5PM THURSDAY

Southwest winds of 20-30 mph today, gusting to 45-50 mph

Burning is not recommended due to elevated fire danger today

Power outages possible

TODAY:

Winds picking up in intensity from 10-20mph this morning to 20-30mph this afternoon. Some early cloud cover clearing out, leaving us sunny and dry into your Thursday afternoon. High temperatures in the low 60s. Pleasant, but windy!

TONIGHT:

Winds are still relatively strong overnight. Lows remain mild in the upper 40s. Clear skies, dry conditions.

TOMORROW:

Another warm day, to start. Highs reach the low 60s by midday with winds gradually shifting from the south to the north. Once a cool breeze kicks in, we start to lose some of the day’s heat. Evening temperatures drop into the low 50s.

