Whitmer reminds Michigan restrictions are temporary

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a news conference today updating residents as new coronavirus restrictions are now in place.

The governor is reminding everyone that these guidelines are targeted and temporary.

The guidelines are what health officials say will help overwhelmed hospitals and front-line health care workers continue to fight the spread of the virus.

The governor is also asking that everyone work together to follow the guidelines and continue to practice social distancing.

“Doing this will also protect our medical workers, our first responders, and other essential workers who put their life on the line to protect the rest of us. People we usually call frontliners, but I hesitate to use that phrase because it implies there is a second line. we have to respect the people who have been on the front line because they are what’s keeping us safe,” Whitmer said.

Officials are also reminding you to limit gatherings this Thanksgiving and only celebrate with the people in your household.

