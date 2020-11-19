Advertisement

Update on Indiana schools going virtual

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(WNDU) - New developments from our Parent’s Playbook.

Starting tomorrow, Plymouth Community Schools are moving to virtual learning.

This is due to an increase in cases in Marshall County.

All students will start e-learning tomorrow until Nov. 30.

Mishawaka is also going virtual.

John Young Middle School and Mishawaka High School will move to virtual learning, starting Nov. 30.

It’s expected to last until Jan. 15.

Families can expect more information, including details on food service, early next week.

And Penn Harris Madison middle and high schools are also returning to virtual learning.

Starting Monday, all three middle schools and Penn High School will move to virtual learning through the end of the semester on Jan. 15.

Schools are then scheduled to return to hybrid learning on Jan. 19.

